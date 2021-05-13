Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of JACK traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

