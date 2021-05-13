Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Jamf stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,807 shares of company stock worth $14,071,495.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

