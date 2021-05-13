Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,145 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $23.65 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

