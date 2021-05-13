Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 681.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

