Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,180 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

