Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

ANF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

