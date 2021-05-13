Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $44.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

