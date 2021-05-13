Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

