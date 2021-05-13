Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

FibroGen stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

