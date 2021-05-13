Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 329.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

