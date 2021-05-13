Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CARA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $636.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.