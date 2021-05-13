Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Trinseo S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

