Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWO. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

