Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

