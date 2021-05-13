JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

