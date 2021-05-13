JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

