Joan S. Hooper Sells 486 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Itron by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.