John L. Manley Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,135.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INT stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

