Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 817 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,931 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.96 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.