Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Equinix by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $705.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $699.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

