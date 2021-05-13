Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 338.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $390.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

