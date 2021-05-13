Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $62,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Lennar stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

