Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $75,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

