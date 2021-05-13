Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $37,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,978 shares of company stock worth $5,360,727 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

