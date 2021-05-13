Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $55,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

