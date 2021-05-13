Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

