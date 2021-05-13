Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,401. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

