Jones Lang LaSalle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,672% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $202.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.