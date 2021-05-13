JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 180.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Airgain by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

