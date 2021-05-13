JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

