JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.