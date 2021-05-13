JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 793 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last quarter.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

