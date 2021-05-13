JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,358,795 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,530 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

