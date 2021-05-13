JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

JEPI stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

