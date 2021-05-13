Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:JSTTY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Just Eat has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

