K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$53.00 by Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has been assigned a C$53.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.57.

TSE:KBL traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.72. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

