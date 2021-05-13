Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

KLR stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $913,723.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

