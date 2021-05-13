Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Insiders have bought 6,299 shares of company stock valued at $142,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

