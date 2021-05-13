Keith E. Busse Sells 71,625 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

