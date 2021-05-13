Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €79.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €84.48 ($99.39) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is €86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.