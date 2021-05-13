KeyCorp Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

