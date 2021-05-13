KeyCorp Increases Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $75.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.92 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

