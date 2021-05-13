KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.98.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 150,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

