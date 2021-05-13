Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KZR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

KZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

