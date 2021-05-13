Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

