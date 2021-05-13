Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

