Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

