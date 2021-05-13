Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.70. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.14 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

