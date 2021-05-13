Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Shares of KNBWY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.50. Kirin has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Get Kirin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNBWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.