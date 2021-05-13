Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Raised by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $149,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,291. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

